Janibek Alimkhanuly Bullies Then Brutalizes Danny Dignum

By: Hans Themistode

Although a fairly jam-packed crowd in Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, was left shellshocked following Janibek Alimkhanuly’s second-round stoppage win over Danny Dignum, Alimkhanuly predicted an explosive win from the moment both signed their names on the dotted line.

Initially apoplectic over the sudden withdrawal of Demetrius Andrade, the current WBO middleweight champion, Alimkhanuly, somewhat reluctantly, accepted a showdown against Danny Dignum for the WBO interim crown.

While Dignum appeared ready for his big moment, Alimkhanuly refused to allow the 30-year-old step in the way of his championship glory.

From the sound of the opening bell, Alimkhanuly plunged straight ahead, winging looping right hands, unafraid of the firepower Dignum had in his possession. A straight 1-2 combination forced Dignum on his heels. Another combination by Alimkhanuly left his man on wobbly legs, but a straight left hand saw him hit the deck in the waning seconds of the period.

Unable to close the show in the first, Alimkhanuly picked up where he left off in the second. A visibly cautious and worried Dignum pumped a range finding jab. Despite planting his feet in an attempt to keep Alimkhanuly honest, the Kazakhstan native continued to move ahead.

With roughly two minutes remaining in the period, Alimkhanuly uncorked a barrage of shots on a defenseless Dignum. In one instance, Dignum attempted to avoid the perpetual assault of his man by ducking low and getting back to the center of the ring. However, the moment Dignum crouched, Alimkhanuly landed a perfectly placed uppercut, nearly sending him out of the ring.

Referee Tony Weeks had seen enough, opting against giving Dignum a standing eight count and instead, simply waved off the rest of their bout. An ecstatic Alimkhanuly banged his gloves and stomped around the ring, feeding into a frenzied crowd.

Shortly after grabbing his newly won interim crown, Alimkhanuly refrained from simply calling out one world champion but instead, placed his sights on the entire division.

“I am in the ring right now and I want to tell every champion in this weight class, I am here waiting for you,” said Alimkhanuly following his victory. “I am waiting.”