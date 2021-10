In his second official time stepping through the ropes, Harley Mederos (2-0, 1 KO) dominated Deljerro Revello (0-2).

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 22: Harley Mederos flexes on the scale ahead of his fight with Deljerro Revello at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

The undefeated lightweight prospect pounded Revello in the first round before scoring a subsequent knockdown in the period. Revello showed a ton of heart as he battled throughout the remainder of their four round contest but Mederos proved to be far too much on the night, winning a wide unanimous decision.