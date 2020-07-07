Jamel Herring and Mikaela Mayer Return From Positive COVID-19 Tests on July 14th

After knocking out COVID-19 two weeks prior, WBO super featherweight titlist Jamel Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) will look to do the same against Jonathon Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs).

Herring was originally slated to defend his title against Oquendo on July 2nd, but had an unexpected opponent in COVID-19. The former marine was diagnosed with the deadly virus with only a few days left before his ring appearance which led to the cancellation of his contest against Oquendo.

The super featherweight titlist proved that he is not only a champion inside of the ring, but also outside of it as he managed to bounce back quickly from the virus and is now set to headline a July 14th event against Oquendo.

The additional time off has given Herring exactly what he needed in order to fully recover, and now, he is ready to move forward.

“I am back, healthy and 100 percent ready to defend my world title. Oquendo is a tough opponent,” said Herring on a Top Rank press release. “He realizes this is his last chance to win a world title. He’s coming for what I have and I’m not going to cut any corners. I will return home to celebrate with my family and my belt.”

Opportunities to fight for a world title don’t fall into the laps of fighters. Especially those who are at an advanced age. Yet, for the 36 year old Oquendo, he’s ready to seize the moment.

“We know Jamel is a slippery, tall, left-handed fighter who has an advantage in range,” said Oquendo on a Top Rank press release. “But we are working for that and we know that we will have no problems. My company knows how hard I fight and how hard I train. Fans like Jonathan Oquendo because he makes for great fights.”

Joining Herring during his July 14th event will be fellow COVID-19 conqueror Mikaela Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs). The former 2016 USA Olympian was initially set to take on perennial contender Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10 KOs) on Top Ranks June 9th card but was removed after testing positive with the virus.

She has since been cleared to make her way back and is excited to take on Joseph.

“After having two fights canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am relieved and excited to be back and grateful to Top Rank for getting me back on a card so quickly. I’m not the fighter you last saw in October. I’ve had three camps to peak myself and grow as an athlete. A whole new fighter is stepping in that ring on July 14, so I hope Helen is ready.”

The quick turnaround for both Mayer and Herring brings praise from Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. With each fighter medically cleared, he is expecting them to put on a great show.

“Jamel and Mikaela wanted to come back as soon as possible,” said Bob Arum. “We were happy to oblige them. They are healthy and ready to put forth tremendous performances.”