Jake Pauls Takes His $50 Million Dollar Offer Off The Table In Possible Conor McGregor Showdown: “Conor, I Got $10,000 For You”

By: Hans Themistode

According to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, Conor McGregor has dropped the ball big time.

For numerous months, the social media star has attempted to lure McGregor back into the boxing ring. Nothing has been off-limits as Paul has insulted the UFC star’s wife and thrown dirt on his in ring fighting ability, all in an attempt to get the fight he craves most.

Despite the perpetual trash talk, McGregor has by and large, ignored his man. With that being said, that hasn’t stopped Paul from continuing his efforts.

Recently, the social media influencer has claimed that he has reached out to team McGregor several times with an offer of $50 million. However, following McGregor’s second-round knockout loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the UFC’s octagon this past weekend, that offer has dropped significantly.

“Aye Conor,” said Paul while laughing on his Twitter account. “I got $10,000 for you. Cash. You had 50 million dollars.”

McGregor of course is known for attracting big-time paydays whenever he steps foot inside of the ring or the octagon. In the UFC star’s first and only trip to the boxing ring, he found himself on the wrong end of a knockout loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Still, even in defeat, McGregor not only impressed many who were watching but he also took home $130 million for his efforts. Recently, the Irish native claimed to be deep in negotiations for a bout with eight-division star Manny Pacquiao. While a showdown with Pacquiao appears to be all but dead due to his defeat, Paul is more than willing to face McGregor as long as he’s prepared to accept his now paltry offer.

As for the aforementioned Jake Paul, like him or hate him, he’s continued to bring eyeballs to the sport of boxing whenever he steps foot inside the ring.

After watching his old brother Logan Paul place his social influencer life on pause to compete in the ring, Jake soon followed. In January of 2020, the 24-year-old took on fellow YouTube sensation Ali Eson Gib. The results would be one-sided as can be as Jake stopped his man in the opening round. Fast forward to just a few months ago, and Jake would make headlines once again. This time at the expense of former NBA player Nate Robinson. Much like his previous ring appearance, the Ohio native stopped his man in the very first round.

Jake is now expected to return to the ring again in April against an opponent yet to be named.