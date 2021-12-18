Listen Now:  
Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Undercard Results: Amanda Serrano Wins Wide Decision Against Miriam Gutierrez

Posted on 12/18/2021

Katie Taylor held up her end of the bargain. 

The undisputed lightweight world champion made it look incredibly easy against Firuza Sharipova during her last ring appearance on December 11th. With the former Olympic Gold medalist retaining her titles, all that was left was for Amanda Serrano to take care of business against Miriam Gutierrez. Following ten lopsided rounds of action, she did just that. 

In front of a jam-packed crowd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Serrano appeared to be on her way to having a short night. The former seven division world titlist pounded away at the durable Spaniard and appeared to be on her way to picking up the stoppage victory. However, while she did her best to clock out early, Gutierrez proved to be far too strong. 

Still, even with the 38-year-old surviving the early onslaught, Serrano easily and thoroughly outboxed Gutierrez to the tune of a wide unanimous decision victory. 

