Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Officially Set For December 18th

By: Hans Themistode

For the first time in his brief career, Jake Paul will square off against a true boxer. The social media star turned professional boxer, is set to swap fists against Tommy Fury on December 18th, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Since turning pro in January of 2020, Paul has been openly criticized for the level of opposition that he has chosen to take on. To begin his career, Paul easily stopped fellow social media sensation, Ali Eson Gib. Paul followed up that victory ten months later with a second-round knockout win over former NBA player, Nate Robinson.

With Gib and Robinson having no background experience in the pugilistic sport, Paul placated the wishes of naysayers to a certain extent, by taking on former UFC stars, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. While Paul easily walked through Askren, stopping him in the first round, Paul found his showdown against Woodley far more challenging.

Despite the one time UFC welterweight champion proving to be durable, Paul ultimately picked up the split decision win.

Just before Paul and Woodley settled their differences in the ring, Fury took on the unheralded Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Fury easily outworked and out-skilled Taylor, registering the unanimous decision win.

Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has spent the better part of the past year jawing back and forth with Paul. Following their respective victories, the two crossed paths and began an animated exchange. Now, they’ll officially battle it out in approximately a month and a half on Showtime pay-per-view.

Routinely, Fury has stepped onto the scales between 179-189 pounds. However, for his showdown against Paul, both sides have agreed to a catchweight bout of 192 pounds.

Even with Paul displaying an extreme amount of self-belief, Fury is currently licking his chops as he’s prepared to expose the difference in class between the two men.

“I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man,” said Fury. “I have been boxing my whole life.”