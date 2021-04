In what many were expecting, former cruiserweight titlist Steve Cunningham easily outboxed former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

The two squared off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren. No matter how hard he tried, Mir’s lack of experience was glaring as he was simply outclassed. With that said, he managed to make it to the final bell, something he considered a moral victory.