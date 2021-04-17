Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Undercard Results: “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Knocks Out “The Bear Man” In Slap Fighting Exhibition

By: Hans Themistode

As Triller continues to push the envelope several times over, they’ve decided to jump into their bag of interesting tricks once again.

With Ben Askren and Jake Paul set to headline at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta later on tonight, several unique fights have been a part of the bill. Former MMA star Frank Mir is still set to take on former cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham and current reggaeton artist Reykon “El Lider” suffered a third-round knockout defeat to Joe Fournier. Still, that wasn’t enough, so instead, Triller threw something entirely different on.

Slap fighters “Da Crazy Hawaiian” and “The Bear Man” stepped in to add a bit of flair to an already unique event. As both fighters stood across a table from one another, they each took turns slapping the hell out of one another. With neither shot taken their toll, “Da Crazy Hawaiian” knocked “The Bear Man” unconscious seemingly out of nowhere.

With a long list of fights still ahead, there’s no telling what to expect next.