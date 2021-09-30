Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Signs Amanda Serrano To Most Valuable Promotions

Posted on 09/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jake Paul isn’t just making his mark in the boxing world by stepping into the ring. He’s now doing so on the business end of things as well.

Earlier this year, the social media star and Nakisha Bidarian, Paul’s advisor, founded Most Valuable Promotions. With their first big move, Paul and his promotional company has inked former nine-time women’s champion, Amanda Serrano. Paul’s announcement may have come as a surprise to the boxing world but after building a close connection with Serrano, Paul believes it was an easy decision.

“She’s always been super cool,” said Paul to ESPN. “I feel like we’re very similar in many ways. I have to vibe with someone to work with them. We’re like a family at the end of the day with MVP.”

Aside from Serrano’s effervescent personality, the 32-year-old is considered one of the best fighters in the world. Currently, Serrano’s numerous world titles, which are spread across seven different weight classes, represent a world record in women’s boxing.

As Paul took a deep dive into Serrano’s overall skills and accomplishments, not only does he believe that the 32-year-old deserves a spot on his promotional roster but he’s also fully convinced that this is just the first step towards her superstardom.

“When you go to the statistics, Amanda being the number one pound for pound boxer and greatest Hispanic female athlete of all time. It’s a no-brainer. She’s gotten this far with just her skills and not really much help. She hasn’t had someone with a big platform to really put her on. She’s so marketable and really, the sky is the limit.”

In Serrano’s most recent trip to the ring, she easily retained her WBC, WBO, and IBO featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado. Their contest took place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29th, and served as the co-main event to Jake Paul’s showdown against former UFC star, Tyron Woodley, a contest Paul would ultimately win.

Following the lopsided victory, Serrano pocketed $75,000 for her efforts. Paul, however, later revealed that he would be giving Serrano $500,000 of his own money to add to her purse. Serrano though, claims that she hasn’t received the full bonus payment.

Regardless of the financial disagreement, Serrano has decided to allow Paul to guide the latter stages of her career. With one of the most recognizable figures in all of women’s boxing now fully a part of his stable, Paul is now convinced that he is ushering in an entirely new wave of how to handle the business side of boxing.

“There’s a new era of boxing and there’s a new way of promoting these fights and there’s a new way of to become a big fighter. She already has the skills and now we’re going to add our secret sauce to the equation. I see a massive, massive future for her.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson: "Evander F*cked Up The Money, We Gotta Do It With Lennox [Lewis] Now"
September 28th
Ryan Garcia: "Andre Ward Can’t Fight For [Caleb] Plant"
September 24th
You're Looking At The Best Heavyweight In The World
September 27th
Caleb Plant As Confident As Ever Heading Into Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "I Know I'm Gonna Win This Fight"
September 27th
Oleksandr Usyk Quiets The Naysayers, Beats Anthony Joshua
September 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend