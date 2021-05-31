Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Set To Take On Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley

Posted on 05/31/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley stood back and watched as his good friend Ben Askren was dealt a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Jake Paul. Quickly following the defeat, Woodley dared Paul to get into the ring with him next. Now, he’ll get his chance. 

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, both Woodley and Paul have agreed to terms on a showdown. As of now, neither an exact date nor location has been set but, the framework for a deal has been consummated. 

Woodley, 39, who holds a 19-7 MMA record, held the welterweight crown from 2016-2019 until he was defeated by current belt holder, Kamaru Usman. Although he’s widely considered as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time, Woodley is currently riding a four-fight losing streak and was brutally knocked out in the first round against Vicente Luque earlier this year.

As for Paul, the YouTuber turned defacto boxer, has scored three wins in a row since turning pro, all coming via first-round stoppage. In his most recent ring appearance, as mentioned earlier, Paul easily dispatched of Ben Askren. While Paul’s contests have taken place on DAZN and Triller, with the social media star signing with Showtime earlier this year, his showdown against Woodley is set to take place on the platform. 

While Paul hasn’t faced the toughest of opposition, he openly admitted that Woodley will be his toughest test by far. 

“This will be the biggest fight yet,” said Paul. “This will be the hardest fight I’ve had, the toughest opponent by far, the most known opponent. We will break another boxing PPV record.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gilberto Mendoza, WBA President, Admits There Is A "High Probability" That Manny Pacquiao Is Reinstated As WBA Champion For Errol Spence Jr. Showdown
May 28th
Robert Garcia Believes Manny Pacquiao Could Stop Errol Spence Jr.: "I Believe It, He Beat The Shi*t Out Of (Miguel) Cotto, (Antonio) Margarito"
May 24th
Bob Arum On Errol Spence Jr. Getting The Manny Pacquiao Fight As Opposed To Terence Crawford: "We Tried"
May 23rd
He's Fought Them Both: Chris Algieri Talks Manny Pacqiuao Vs Errol Spence.
May 24th
Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire: Weigh-in Results
May 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY