Jake Paul Reportedly Signing With Showtime

By: Sean Crose

In yet another sign of the times, Jake Paul is about to sign a deal with Showtime, which means the professional fighter (and he is a professional fighter) who made his ring bones on the renegade entity known as Triller, will now be involved with one of boxing’s oldest and most established broadcasters. According to ESPN, “the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has a deal in place for his next boxing match to be distributed by Showtime Sports.” This may come as a surprise to many, as Paul, although a professional 3-0 fighter, is seen more as a novelty act than a serious up and coming cruiserweight.

Paul, however, brings in attention, and attention brings in viewers, something the people at Showtime are no doubt keenly aware of. In a world where top fights often don’t seem to happen and high quality fights – like this weekend’s Jose Ramirez-Josh Taylor junior welterweight throwdown – are ignored by the general public, teaming up with popular figures like Paul, who got his start as a social media celebrity, make sense as well as cents for outlets like Showtime. “Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” ESPN quotes Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s advisor, as saying. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Of course, such things as Paul signing with Showtime don’t happen in a vacuum. Paul’s older brother Logan is set to face none other than Floyd Mayweather himself in a Showtime pay per view exhibition match in June. During a press conference between Logan and Mayweather in Miami, Paul did what he does best, which is draw attention to himself. Swiping Mayweather’s hat off his his head, Paul tried to get away but was pounced on, then chased, by Mayweather and his bodyguards. It made for quite a scene, which is nothing but good news for those cashing in on events of this nature.

Paul himself has three professional fights to his name. He’s won all of them and clearly has a potent right hand. In his most recent battle, he knocked out former UFC notable Paul Askren in the first round. The rub, however, is that Paul has never met another professional fighter in the ring. Like Conor McGregor before him, it appears Paul may want his first fight with a pro to be with Mayweather, who – although retired from the pro ranks – is considered an all time great.