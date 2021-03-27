Jake Paul On Ben Askren Contest: “This Is Boxing vs MMA And You’re Going To See The Difference, This Is The Fight Game”

By: Hans Themistode

Social media sensation Jake Paul continues to explore the boxing world. The 24-year-old is scheduled to take on former MMA star Ben Askren in a boxing match on the Triller platform on April 17th.

Despite spending being fairly new to the fight world, Paul walks into their contest as a heavy favorite. The underdog status of Askren primarily stems from his style of fighting more than anything else. Although Paul has only two professional fights under his belt, both of which came against non boxers, Askren is known for his world-class grappling ability.

His striking, on the other hand, leaves much to be desired.

As Paul continues his preparation for their showdown next month, he spent a bit of time watching tape on the former MMA star. Needless to say, he wasn’t impressed.

“This guy’s skills is that of a grandma,” said Paul during a recent socially distanced press conference. “He’s a good athlete they say but April 17th, he’s going to get exposed.”

For Paul, he continues to dabble into the world of fighting. Before he laced up the boxing gloves, however, Paul and his older brother Logan, were known for their flashy lifestyles and whacky YouTube videos. The pair have since parlayed that into boxing careers.

While Paul has no amateur or world-class experience, he’s dedicated his life over the past few years to the sport. Currently, he holds a 2-0 record, albeit his first win came against fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib and his second against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Askren meanwhile, was once a decorated wrestler and a former champion at Bellator, one of the top mixed martial arts organizations in the world. Askren officially retired from competition in late 2019, citing a hip injury and subsequent surgery as the main culprit.

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from jumping at the chance to take on Paul.

Although he protrudes confidence each and every time he speaks, Paul believes Askren’s self belief will immediately be shattered the moment the opening bell rings. With Askren spending the majority of his career in an MMA cage and with Paul sharpening his tools in an actual ring over the past few years, the California native is firmly under the belief that the cream will ultimately rise to the top come fight night.

“This is boxing vs MMA and you’re going to see the difference. This is the fight game.”