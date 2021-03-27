Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul On Ben Askren Contest: “This Is Boxing vs MMA And You’re Going To See The Difference, This Is The Fight Game”

Posted on 03/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Social media sensation Jake Paul continues to explore the boxing world. The 24-year-old is scheduled to take on former MMA star Ben Askren in a boxing match on the Triller platform on April 17th.

Despite spending being fairly new to the fight world, Paul walks into their contest as a heavy favorite. The underdog status of Askren primarily stems from his style of fighting more than anything else. Although Paul has only two professional fights under his belt, both of which came against non boxers, Askren is known for his world-class grappling ability.

His striking, on the other hand, leaves much to be desired.

As Paul continues his preparation for their showdown next month, he spent a bit of time watching tape on the former MMA star. Needless to say, he wasn’t impressed.

“This guy’s skills is that of a grandma,” said Paul during a recent socially distanced press conference. “He’s a good athlete they say but April 17th, he’s going to get exposed.”

For Paul, he continues to dabble into the world of fighting. Before he laced up the boxing gloves, however, Paul and his older brother Logan, were known for their flashy lifestyles and whacky YouTube videos. The pair have since parlayed that into boxing careers.

While Paul has no amateur or world-class experience, he’s dedicated his life over the past few years to the sport. Currently, he holds a 2-0 record, albeit his first win came against fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib and his second against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Askren meanwhile, was once a decorated wrestler and a former champion at Bellator, one of the top mixed martial arts organizations in the world. Askren officially retired from competition in late 2019, citing a hip injury and subsequent surgery as the main culprit.

Still, that hasn’t stopped him from jumping at the chance to take on Paul.

Although he protrudes confidence each and every time he speaks, Paul believes Askren’s self belief will immediately be shattered the moment the opening bell rings. With Askren spending the majority of his career in an MMA cage and with Paul sharpening his tools in an actual ring over the past few years, the California native is firmly under the belief that the cream will ultimately rise to the top come fight night.

“This is boxing vs MMA and you’re going to see the difference. This is the fight game.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "When You Look At Canelo’s Career, It’s Like He’s Shied Away From The Black Fighters"
March 22nd
Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield Reportedly Off.....Again
March 25th
Jermell Charlo: "Danny Garcia Can’t F*ck With Some Of The Dudes That Are Ranked Number Seven Or Eight"
March 21st
Mike Tyson: "I Just Want Everybody To Know, The Fight Is On With Me And Holyfield"
March 23rd
Erislandy Lara Moves Up To The Middleweight Division, Takes On Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna On May 1st
March 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY