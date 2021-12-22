Jake Paul Offers Jorge Masvidal $5 Million For Showdown, UFC Star Wants $20 Million

By: Hans Themistode

Jake Paul’s foray into the boxing world has no end in sight. After putting together a strong but unusual year in 2020, knocking out social media star Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, Paul continued his momentum with a trio of victories this year.

The YouTube star stopped former MMA fighter Ben Askren dead in his tracks in mid-April, knocking him out in the first round. He then followed that up with back-to-back wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Following his latest trip to the ring this past weekend, Paul gloated over his devastating sixth-round stoppage win over Woodley.

With his rivalry against Woodley officially closed, Paul believes a vacation is in order. Although millions upon millions of dollars are laced throughout his bank account, Paul claims that he hasn’t been on a true vacation in years. So, with three victories under his belt and years of training, Paul has admitted that he fully intends on kicking up his feet and relaxing both his mind and body.

Still, while Paul is currently sifting through various vacation destinations, he has an idea as to who he wants to face next.

As both Paul and Woodley swapped fists in the middle of the ring at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, UFC star Jorge Masvidal nestled comfortably into his ringside seat. Both Paul and Masvidal have traded antagonistic words with one another over social media for several months now. With Paul officially putting Woodley behind him, the social media star has now set his sights on the UFC welterweight contender.

“Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now,” said Paul. “$5 million guaranteed plus a percentage of pay-per-views. Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid.”

On several occasions, Masvidal has warned Paul that a matchup between the two would lead to a quick and painful demise. But while Paul would love to face Masvidal next, he believes UFC President Dana White could be an impediment to their contest becoming a reality.

“Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC. You’re a bitch basically.”

Masvidal, 37, recently signed a new deal with the UFC in 2020. Since inking that new contract, “Gamebred” has lost back-to-back contests to Kamaru Usman, the latter coming via stoppage in late April.

Bearing in mind Masvidal’s star power, it’s unlikely that White agrees to let him walk for nothing. Taking that into consideration, Masvidal is now ignoring Paul’s offer. Unless, of course, the newly turned pro boxer adds a few extra zero’s.

“The UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change,” said Masvidal on his social media account. “Make that 20 guaranteed plus PPV and I’m sure the UFC will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

Before Paul has a chance to either accept Masvidal’s new offer or walk away from negotiating table, the UFC star has another alternative that Paul should consider.

“If the UFC still says no because the money is still too low, then come over to the UFC. Sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If I do anything other than that, I will forfeit my purse to you. Come over and get paid and laid out.”