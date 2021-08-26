Jake Paul: “For The Kids, Your Grandpa Had Muhammad Ali, Your Dad Had Floyd Mayweather, This Generation Has Jake Paul”

By: Hans Themistode

Becoming a star is essentially inevitable in the mind of Jake Paul. The former YouTube/Disney star has successfully transitioned to the professional boxing world. And due to his following before he laced up the gloves, his numbers have continued to skyrocket.

After stopping fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, both in the first round, Paul headlined his first Pay-Per-View card earlier this year. Standing across the ring from him was former Mixed Martial Arts star, Ben Askren. Reportedly, over one million interested viewers bought the event and witnessed Paul pick up yet another first-round win.

Considering the numbers, Paul believes he’s becoming absolutely must-watch television.

“I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world,” said Paul during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

Currently, Paul is watching the sand in the hourglass wind down as he prepares to take on former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The two are set to face off at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, this coming Sunday, August, 29th.

Despite Woodley coming in at an advanced age of 39 and regardless of this being his pro debut, he’s considered by many to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. While his credentials are recognized, Woodley is still pegged as the underdog heading in.

Since turning to boxing full time in 2020, Paul has continued to bring in an extreme amount of eyeballs. His ability to draw crowds no matter whom he fights has Paul firmly of the belief that his star power rivals some of the greatest to ever step foot inside the ring.

With each generation having a certain fighter that those around him looked up to, Paul believes that himself, not pound for pound stars such as Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and others, is set to be the most talked-about fighter of his generation.

“For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul.”