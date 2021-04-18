Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jake Paul Annihilates Ben Askren In The First Round

Posted on 04/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul talked and talked and talked some more. In turn, everyone grew more and more disgusted with his continued foray into the boxing world.

After his most recent victory, however, it appears as though Jake Paul is here to say.

Former MMA star Ben Askren became Paul’s latest victim in the ring. Unlike Paul’s previous two opponents in former NBA player Nate Robinson and social media star Ali Eson Gib, Askren was viewed as a legitimate fighter due to his background in mixed martial arts and the world titles he once held in both ONE Championship and Bellator. However, its become clear that it will take someone with a lot more skill in the boxing ring to take him down.

From the moment the opening bell rang, Paul wasted no time getting into the face of Askren as he pushed his man back with a strong jab. Askren, clearly out of his element, attempted to throw a combination of his own but appeared to be extremely uncoordinated while doing so.

After the pair clinched in the center of the ring, Paul stepped back and came right ahead with a right hand that immediately sent Askren to the deck. He stumbled as he got back to his feet. Still, he appeared to be fully aware of his surroundings. With that said, that wasn’t enough as the referee waved off their contest.

A dejected Askren scurried out of the ring as Paul jumped on the top rope and screamed at the top of his lungs as fireworks fired off in the background.

With the win firmly in his back pocket, Paul addressed everyone who continues to doubt him.

“I’m a real fucking fighter.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ebaine Bridges Comes Up Just Short Against Shannon Courtenay
April 10th
Steve Cunningham Admits Losing Isn't An Option Against Frank Mir: "You’re Coming Into My Land And There's A No Trespassing Sign"
April 17th
Daniel Dubois: "One Day I'd Like To Get In The Ring With Dillian Whyte, I'd Like To Show Him Just How Much Of A Quitter I Am"
April 11th
Regis Prograis Supremely Confident In Ivan Redkach Showdown: "Only Thing I Got To Worry About Is Which Hand I'm Gonna Knock This Mother F*cker Out With"
April 17th
Oscar Valdez: "I Think A Great Fight I Would Like Is Gervonta Davis"
April 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY