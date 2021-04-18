Jake Paul Annihilates Ben Askren In The First Round

By: Hans Themistode

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul talked and talked and talked some more. In turn, everyone grew more and more disgusted with his continued foray into the boxing world.

After his most recent victory, however, it appears as though Jake Paul is here to say.

Former MMA star Ben Askren became Paul’s latest victim in the ring. Unlike Paul’s previous two opponents in former NBA player Nate Robinson and social media star Ali Eson Gib, Askren was viewed as a legitimate fighter due to his background in mixed martial arts and the world titles he once held in both ONE Championship and Bellator. However, its become clear that it will take someone with a lot more skill in the boxing ring to take him down.

From the moment the opening bell rang, Paul wasted no time getting into the face of Askren as he pushed his man back with a strong jab. Askren, clearly out of his element, attempted to throw a combination of his own but appeared to be extremely uncoordinated while doing so.

After the pair clinched in the center of the ring, Paul stepped back and came right ahead with a right hand that immediately sent Askren to the deck. He stumbled as he got back to his feet. Still, he appeared to be fully aware of his surroundings. With that said, that wasn’t enough as the referee waved off their contest.

A dejected Askren scurried out of the ring as Paul jumped on the top rope and screamed at the top of his lungs as fireworks fired off in the background.

With the win firmly in his back pocket, Paul addressed everyone who continues to doubt him.

“I’m a real fucking fighter.”