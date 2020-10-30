Jaime Munguia vs Tureano Johnson Undercard Results: “Lamont Roach Jumps Back Into The Win Column Against Neil Tabanao

After scoring a quick knockdown in the first round, super featherweight contender Lamont Roach (20-1-1, 8 KOs) closed the show in the third round.



His opponent on the night in Neil Tabanao (17-8, 11 KOs) was simply overmatched from the beginning and his night quickly came to an end emphatically.



With Roach falling just short in his title bid late last year against belt holder Jamel Herring, Roach is hoping that the loss wasn’t for nothing.



“I knew he would be tough until I stopped him,” said Roach following his victory. “I got him with a hell of a shot. I’m planning to do this with everyone at 130 and hopefully those with a belt too. I’m just trying to capitalize on what I learned in the Jamel fight.”