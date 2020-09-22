Jaime Munguia vs Tureano Johnson Set For October 30th

By: Hans Themistode

Jaime Munguia seemingly came out of nowhere to win a world title at 154 pounds, knocking out former titlist Sadam Ali in order to do so in 2018. From there, the Mexican native began running through his competition. With five successful title defenses, albeit against inferior competition, Munguia decided to try his hand in the 160 pound division.

So far so good, as he stopped Gary O’Sullivan in the 11th round earlier this year. Now, the former 154 pound belt holder will take on his toughest test to date in Tureano Johnson on October 30th.

Munguia’s promoter in Oscar De La Hoya, unsurprisingly has all the faith in the world in his young star. But after witnessing Johnson knock off another De La Hoya promoted fighter in Jason Quigley, the 2014 hall of famer issued a bit of a warning to his man.

“Jaime Munguia has all the qualities to become Mexico’s biggest boxing superstar,” said De La Hoya in a recent press release. “He’s tough, charismatic and has the physique to win world titles at both middleweight and super middleweight after a successful reign at 154 pounds. However, Tureano Johnson is coming off an impressive knockout win against Jason Quigley in which he handed him his first loss, something he definitely wants to do against Munguia as well. This is a veritable crossroads fight, and the winner will cement his case for a world title opportunity and be a threat to any of the champions.”

With COVID-19 pressing pause on the usually active career on Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs), the 23 year old was smiling ear to ear once he found out that he would be entering the ring at least one more time this year.

“It’s a great honor to be returning during these tough times,” said Munguia. “I hope to deliver excitement and entertainment to the fans as the world begins to slowly make its return to normalcy. At the same time, I have been training and improving my skills with my team at the Ceremonial Center in Otomi [Mexico], and I will show everyone that Jaime Munguia is ready for the best in the division.”

Much of the hoopla will be centered around Munguia. He is after all, only 23 years of age, undefeated and already has a world title attached to his young resume.

With that being said, Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) doesn’t give a damn about any of his accomplishments. His record may be sullied with losses and a questionable draw, but he still believes in his own world title aspirations.

“I am excited about the opportunity to fight Jaime Munguia,” said in a recent press release. “The setbacks I have had in my career have only made me stronger. Munguia is a tough undefeated fighter, but I will hand him his first defeat as I pursue my quest to be the middleweight champion of the world.”