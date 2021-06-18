It’s A Possibility That Me And Mikey (Garcia) Might Be Next

By: Hans Themistode

Regis Prograis thoroughly enjoyed his most recent trip to the squared circle. The former 140 pound world champion picked up an easy win against Ivan Redkach at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia on April 17th.

Although his ring appearance was just a few months ago, the New Orleans native is already on the hunt for his next opponent. After calling out former four-division world champion Adrien Broner on multiple occasions, Prograis (26-1, 22 KOs) is coming to the realization that their showdown isn’t in the cards just yet. With that said, Prograis did reveal that he has another former four-division champion currently in his sights.

“Me and Mikey Garcia, there’s been conversation,” said Prograis during an interview with FightHype.com. “I spoke to Robert Garcia, I spoke to my manager Sam (Katkovski). They said it’s a big possibility, not a little possibility, that fight might be next.”

Garcia, 33, has recently mentioned that he’s in need of a new dance partner. At one point, Garcia was supremely confident that he was on the verge of landing a showdown against Manny Pacquiao. However, he was ultimately left disappointed when it was revealed that Pacquiao finalized an agreement to take on Errol Spence Jr. instead.

Now, after sitting on the sidelines ever since his unanimous decision victory against Jessie Vargas in February of 2020, Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) is anxious to get back in the ring.

Before talks progress too far, both Garcia and Prograis will have to hash out the weight difference for their possible showdown. Currently, Prograis campaigns at 140 pounds, while Garcia has gotten comfortable at 147.

Regardless of whether their showdown takes place at 140, 147, or possibly a catchweight, Prograis isn’t entirely worried. Before everyone gets excited about their clash, Prograis made sure to reel back in the reins a bit. Nothing is set in stone just yet but make no mistake about, the former 140 pound titlist is fully onboard.

“I like it, Mikey likes it, Robert likes it, Eddie (Hearn) likes it. There’s nothing yet, just a possibility. It’s a possibility that me and Mikey might be next.”