Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

If A Title Shot Isn’t Possible, Jaron Ennis Wants Keith Thurman Next

Posted on 10/31/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jaron Ennis looked into the center of the camera and promised to put on a show. Thomas Dulorme, however, simply shook his head in disapproval. The Puerto Rican native heard all of the rumors surrounding the talent of the Philadelphia native but refused to believe the hype. Now, in just over a minute and a half, Dulorme understands what everyone was talking about.

Both Ennis and Dulorme officially locked horns at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada late last night. Despite Dulorme being a battle-tested rugged warrior, his chin simply couldn’t stand up to the power of his much younger man. As the 31-year-old crumbled from the first big blow landed by Ennis, he attempted to fight fire with fire.

With Dulorme pinning his ears back and going full throttle, Ennis patiently waited until he found the right opening just a few seconds later. The win for Ennis, by and large, was expected. Although at the age of 24, Ennis has plenty of time to capture his first championship, he’s hoping that his title reign happens sooner, rather than later.

“Whatever belt I’m ranked the highest in. I think that’s the IBF so that’s where we going,” said Ennis following his victory. “That’s Spence and he got the WBC and IBF, if I get that, that’ll be perfect.”

Presently, Ennis occupies a high ranking in each of the four sanctioning bodies. Ennis is ranked number three in the IBF, number five in both the WBA and WBO, and number six in the WBC.

Regardless of his top-tier placement, Ennis is well aware that he could be forced to wait until he achieves mandated status. If for some reason, a current titleholder at 147 pounds is unwilling to give Ennis a title shot next, he would love the opportunity to take on a former unified champion.

“I’ll take Ugas, if I can’t get Ugas I’ll take the winner of Crawford vs. Porter. If I can’t get that one, give me Keith Thurman.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Caleb Plant Fires Back At Mike Tyson: “He Was Stronger Than Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis But That Didn’t Help Him”
October 26th
Anthony Joshua: “F*ck Being Humble, I’m Done With F*cking Losing”
October 27th
Disturbing Allegations Against Rolando Romero Put Fight With Tank Davis At Risk
October 29th
Gennadiy Golovkin And Ryota Murata Agree To Terms For December 29th Unification
October 27th
Shakur Stevenson Would Love To Face Vasyl Lomachenko: "Most Definitely, I Don’t Duck No Action"
October 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend