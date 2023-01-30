Heather Hardy Returns At Boxing Insider “Disruption” Feb 23 in NYC

Hardy To Honor Former Trainer Hector Roca In Return to the Scene of Her Most Recent Victory On Card Featuring a Wealth of New York Area Fighters

January 30, 2023, New York, New York – – Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will battle former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso in a eight-round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23.

In the co-feature, Brooklyn’s Frederic “French Revolution” Julan will clash with South Jersey’s Decarlo “3medno” Perez in an eight-round light heavyweight bout. Elon “El Leon” de Jesus will fight in a six-round super bantamweight contest and three additional fights will soon be added.

The February 23 event is being promoted by Boxing Insider in association with DiBella Entertainment.

Tickets, starting at $85 for General Admission are available HERE

“Very grateful to DiBella Entertainment and Boxing Insider for going out of their way to ensure me a slot on this show that will be honoring my late trainer, mentor, and papa, Hector Roca,” said Hardy. “The day before he died, we sat in his hospital room, me on the corner of the bed. He put his hand over mine and said ‘baby, they all think you past your prime, but you didn’t hit it yet. This is going to be your year’. I’m ready and exited to start 2023 off right, here in front of all my NYC fans for papa.”

“This is on paper one of the best local New York cards in years,“ said Boxing Insider’s Larry Goldberg.

Heather Hardy (23-2, 4 KO’s), Brooklyn born and raised and former World Boxing Organization Featherweight Champion, will bring “The Heat” once again after headlining Boxing Insider’s promotional debut on October 13. Heather is a graduate of John Jay College in Brooklyn, began boxing in the gym at age twenty-four and made her professional debut in 2012 at the tender age of twenty-eight. In 2014 she won the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title and in 2016 won the WBC International featherweight title. On October 27, 2018, Heather became world champion, winning the WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Shelly Vincent at Madison Square Garden. Heather lost the title the following September in a unified title fight to WBC World Champion Amanda Serrano in a clash of women boxing stars. Most recently, Heather won a unanimous decision against Calista Silgado on October 22. Taynnaa Cardoso (5-1, 1KO) from Jundiai, Sao Paulo, Brazil made her pro debut in 2017 and won the Brazilian featherweight title in just her second fight.

Frederic “French Revolution” Julan (12-2, 10 KOs) was born in Paris and now resides in Brooklyn. He made his pro debut in 2016 and won his first ten bouts. Julan is looking to rebound from two tough decision losses, most recently at Madison Square Garden. Decarlo “3medno” Perez (19-7, 6 KOs), from Atlantic City, is a former USA New Jersey State Super Middleweight Champion and a Jersey Shore fan favorite. His last fight was a tough, majority decision loss to Nadim Salloum at Sony Hall in December.

Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) from Dunkirk, NY, made his professional debut on December 18, 2020. Elon will fight in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Streaming and additional match information will be announced shortly.

