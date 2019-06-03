Hearn Looking to Book Ruiz Jr-Joshua Rematch for UK

By: Michael Kane

Eddie Hearn is looking to book the rematch between the new world champion Andy Ruiz Jr and the dethroned Anthony Joshua later this year in the UK.

Ruiz Jr shocked the world when he stopped Joshua in the seventh round, having knocked him to the canvas on four separate occasions. This wasn’t just a lucky shot that landed and knocked out a champion, this was a beating, in the end. Joshua spit his gum shield out then appeared to not walk towards the referee forcing the referee to call a halt to the proceeding’s.

Joshua appeared gracious in defeat and almost looked like a burden had been lifted from his shoulders. Ruiz Jr was on cloud nine. The much heralded American debut for Joshua has turned into a nightmare for him and Eddie Hearn.

According to Hearn, the contract included a rematch clause and Hearn is looking to bring the fight back to UK shores.

Joshua was due to fight in November so the rematch is what they intend to put on then, Hearn said in the press conference, “We didn’t know what was coming next, in November, December, now we do. But there’s a lot of pressure on that fight, the rematch is huge.

“For me, it should be in the UK, but we’ll sit down as a team and look at everything. I know it didn’t go our way but we said we wanted to create a night that people would remember for a long time. Unfortunately they’ll remember it for a shock defeat and an incredible night of boxing.

“But that’s ok, revenge will be sweet and I believe he’ll get it.”

The likely location is the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales due to the large capacity and retractable roof, which would close to keep out the winter weather. Wembley stadium has a partial retractable roof that would cover the seats but leave some of the pitch areas exposed to the elements.

There has also been reports that Anthony Joshua had to hold back his father from approaching Eddie Hearn after the shock loss, suggesting all is not well in the Joshua camp.

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury said that Joshua was not 100 per cent and that Hearn forced him to fight.

The facts are @anthonyfjoshua did not want2fight he wanted2pull out because he was not right @EddieHearn would not let him pull out that’s why there was a delay at the end of the end of the fight Joshua dad went for Eddie Anthony helded him bk watch footage — John Fury (@John_Fury_) June 2, 2019

Social media was quick to pick up on the apparent bust up.

AJ's furious dad confronted Eddie Hearn after shock loss to Ruiz Jrhttps://t.co/weTbgsYkkr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 2, 2019

Was the Ruiz Jr victory good for heavyweight boxing, most definitely.

With the three biggest stars all appearing on different TV networks fans were growing tired of excuses from each team blaming each other as to why the big fights were not being made, Ruiz Jr has went in and upset the apple cart.

We could also see the governing bodies come into play as the IBF and WBO are rumoured to be calling their mandatories, which could see Ruiz Jr stripped should he refuse the mandatory to rematch Joshua. Opening up the possibilities of new champions.