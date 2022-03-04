Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Guillermo Rigondeaux Suffers Serious Eye Injuries Following Pressure Cooker Explosion, Boxer Said To Have Just 20% Of His Vision

Posted on 03/04/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Guillermo Rigondeaux has always been lauded for his defensive capabilities. The now 41-year-old has used his sublime skills to earn two Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in the professional ranks. However, according to his manager, Alex Bornote, Rigondeaux has been hospitalized due to a “freak accident.”

As told by Bornote, Rigondeaux was preparing a homemade meal in his Miami home, when suddenly, the pressure cooker which Rigondeaux was using, promptly exploded.

“When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigondoaux was left, we thought the worst,” said Bornote to the El Nuevo Herald. “Because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion.”

Consequently, Rigondeaux was caught in the blast. Now, also according to his manager, the multiple division titlist has only 20 percent of his vision. Since the unfortunate accident, Rigondeaux has undergone several tests and Bornote is hopeful that he’ll be able to make a full recovery.

With back-to-back gold medals from the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, Rigondeaux boxed circles around his opposition for most of the early portion of his career. Famously, Rigondeaux handed then pound-for-pound star and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, only the second defeat of his pro career in 2013 as a substantial underdog.

Still, even with the biggest win of his career, Rigondeaux struggled with finding competition. In an effort to prove his worth, the Cuban native brazenly challenged Vasiliy Lomachenko two weight classes north of his normal division. Rigondeaux would go on to suffer the first defeat of his career via sixth-round stoppage.

Recently, Rigondeaux has attempted to jumpstart his career but has suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of John Riel Casimero in 2021 and most recently, against Vincent Astrolabio.

Here’s hoping that Rigondeaux makes a speedy recovery.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Errol Spence Jr. Praises Yordenis Ugas: “He’s A Tough Competitor, Comes To Fight; I Thought He Won The Shawn Porter Fight”
March 2nd
Martinez Dethrones Ancajas, Wins IBF Super Flyweight Title In High Octane Affair
February 26th
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd
Canelo: "I'll Fight Anybody, But They Need To Fight Each Other, Too"
March 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend