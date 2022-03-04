Guillermo Rigondeaux Suffers Serious Eye Injuries Following Pressure Cooker Explosion, Boxer Said To Have Just 20% Of His Vision

By: Hans Themistode

Guillermo Rigondeaux has always been lauded for his defensive capabilities. The now 41-year-old has used his sublime skills to earn two Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in the professional ranks. However, according to his manager, Alex Bornote, Rigondeaux has been hospitalized due to a “freak accident.”

As told by Bornote, Rigondeaux was preparing a homemade meal in his Miami home, when suddenly, the pressure cooker which Rigondeaux was using, promptly exploded.

“When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigondoaux was left, we thought the worst,” said Bornote to the El Nuevo Herald. “Because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion.”

Consequently, Rigondeaux was caught in the blast. Now, also according to his manager, the multiple division titlist has only 20 percent of his vision. Since the unfortunate accident, Rigondeaux has undergone several tests and Bornote is hopeful that he’ll be able to make a full recovery.

With back-to-back gold medals from the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, Rigondeaux boxed circles around his opposition for most of the early portion of his career. Famously, Rigondeaux handed then pound-for-pound star and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, only the second defeat of his pro career in 2013 as a substantial underdog.

Still, even with the biggest win of his career, Rigondeaux struggled with finding competition. In an effort to prove his worth, the Cuban native brazenly challenged Vasiliy Lomachenko two weight classes north of his normal division. Rigondeaux would go on to suffer the first defeat of his career via sixth-round stoppage.

Recently, Rigondeaux has attempted to jumpstart his career but has suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of John Riel Casimero in 2021 and most recently, against Vincent Astrolabio.

Here’s hoping that Rigondeaux makes a speedy recovery.