Gervonta Davis Vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero Reportedly Set For May 28th, Clash In Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

By: Hans Themistode

Despite being highly disappointed in his removal from his original showdown against Gervonta Davis, Rolando “Rolly” Romero was confident that he would receive his chance sooner rather than later. Now, after clearing his name of sexual assault allegations, Romero was proven right.

Davis, a devastating puncher from Baltimore Maryland, will attempt to defend his WBA 135 pound secondary title against the former interim titlist, on May 28th. The pair are officially slated for an explosive contest at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

For Romero, although he’s relatively young in his 14 fight career, the 26-year-old has craved a showdown against Davis, one of boxing’s biggest stars. In an effort to drum up interest in their upcoming bout, Romero has antagonized Davis to no end.

Romero scratched, clawed, trash-talked and mostly fought his way to the biggest night of his pugilistic life. In 2021, Romero made quick work of both Avery Sparrow and Anthony Yigit, stopping both men identically in the seventh round.

Davis, on the other hand, has strung together his own impressive stretch of violent victories. First up for Davis, was a brazen move to 140 pounds to take former WBA secondary titlist, Mario Barrios in June of 2021. While Davis struggled early on, he eventually found his groove and ended their contest before the sound of the final bell.

For an encore, Davis attempted to zip the lips of Romero but as mentioned previously, their contest was pushed to the wayside. On relatively short notice, 135-pound contender Isaac Cruz stepped in to replace Romero.

Ultimately, Cruz proved to be both durable and relentless as Davis went on to eke out a close unanimous decision victory.