Gervonta Davis Vs. Mario Barrios Undercard Results: Batyr Akhmedov Takes Care Of Business Against Algenis Mendez

As expected, Batyr Akmedov made it look incredibly easy against long faded former champion Algenis Mendez. The two clashed on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios in Atlanta, Georgia earlier tonight.

From the beginning, Akhmedov applied presure against his man. While Mendez attempted to stay calm and composed, he simply couldn’t stand up to the relentless onslaught of Akhmedov. At the end of 8th, Mendez could no longer continue due to the nonstop pressure and one-sided beating he was enduring.