Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis Vs. Mario Barrios Reportedly Brings In Approximately 210k-215k PPV Buys

Posted on 07/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It was essentially a lateral, albeit still successful move.

As first reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios generated just over 200,000 pay-per-view buys. Coppinger also reported that the final figure for the event, which took place on June 26th, in Atlanta Georgia, will settle in at approximately at 210k-215k buys.

For the 26-year-old Davis, his showdown against Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) represented his second straight pay-per-view. Roughly eight months ago, at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, Davis took on former multiple division champion, Leo Santa Cruz. After five rounds of fairly even action, Davis found the shot he was looking for, a left uppercut that immediately turned off the lights of Santa Cruz the moment it landed in the sixth round. For his PPV debut, Davis vs. Santa Cruz reportedly raked in roughly 200k-225k buys.

Despite his initial figures, his second run on the PPV platform has failed to generate bigger numbers. On the night, Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) moved up two weight classes to take on Barrios. Regardless of Barrios holding an advantage in height, reach and overall size – Davis had little to no trouble navigating through the 140-pound waters. The hard-hitting multiple division titlist added another piece of hardware to his championship mantle as he dropped Barrios three times before stopping him in the 11th. With the win, Davis snagged his third WBA “Regular” title as he currently holds the same strap at both 130 and 135.

Also featured on the card in the co-main event were two highly rated 154-pound contenders as Erickson Lubin took on former unified champion, Jeison Rosario. Lubin would go on to dominate the action before picking up the win via sixth-round stoppage.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Calvin Ford, Head Coach Of Gervonta Davis, Reveals That Canelo Alvarez Nearly Walked Him Out In Mario Barrios Showdown
July 2nd
Floyd Mayweather On The Future Of Gervonta Davis: "We Keep Everything In House, We’re Not Gonna Go Make Another Company Great, We’ve Got Plenty Of Fighters"
June 28th
Sugar Ray Leonard Discusses His New Partnership With Skechers And Says No Fighters Today Could Last In His Era On Boxing Insider Radio
June 29th
Calvin Ford On Possible Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Gervonta Davis Matchup: "Why Should We Fight Loma? When We Wanted To Fight Him, He Didn't Want To Fight Us"
June 30th
Robert Garcia Believes Gervonta Davis Takes Care Of Business Against Josh Taylor: "I Think Tank Knocks Him Out"
June 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend