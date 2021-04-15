Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios and Erickson Lubin vs Jeison Rosario Headline Showtime Pay-per-view Event June 26th

Posted on 04/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis will no longer drain his body in order to make weight.

The former two-division world champion has long been rumored to take on current WBA “Regular” super lightweight world champion Mario Barrios. Now, with Showtime Boxing officially releasing their spring/summer schedule, those rumors have been confirmed.

Outside of his most recent contest against Leo Santa Cruz, Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) has a long history of struggling to make weight. In August of 2017, the Baltimore native failed to make weight for his showdown against Francisco Fonseca and was subsequently stripped of his title at the weigh-in. Davis would still go on to stop Fonseca in the third round of their contest.

In December of 2019, Davis opted to move up to the 135 pound division to take on long faded title contender Yuriorkis Gamboa with the vacant WBA “Regular” title on the line. Despite making the move five pounds north, Davis failed to make weight on the first try. He would then strip down to make the 135-pound weight limit. Regardless of his issues on the scale, Davis went on to stop Gamboa before taking on his toughest test to date in Leo Santa Cruz, starching him in the sixth round of their contest that took place at a contracted weight of 130 pounds.

Although Davis has shown an ability to walk right through his opponents, he’ll face several disadvantages when he takes on Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs). The San Antonio Texas, native will walk into their contest with a four-inch reach and five-inch height advantage.

With both men slated to square off on a Showtime pay-per-view event on June 26th, they’ll receive a major boost in the form of an action packed co-main event.

Former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario will take on streaking contender Erickson Lubin. Both are looking to jump back into the championship mix with a win come fight night.

For Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs), he burst onto the scene following a stunning fifth-round upset win against Julian Williams in January of 2020. The win for Rosario may have netted him both the WBA and IBF world titles but his reign at the top of the mountain was truncated in his next ring appearance against Jermell Charlo. The aforementioned Charlo would go on to drop Rosario in the first and sixth-round before ultimately stopping him in brutal fashion in the eighth.

In the case of Lubin (23-1, 16 KOs), he’ll look to place even more distance between himself and his own knockout defeat at the hands of Charlo. The two battled it out in a highly anticipated contest in October of 2017. While it was thought to be a closely fought contest going in, Charlo ended things early with a one-punch knockout. Since then, Lubin has reeled off five straight wins.

Currently, the Florida product occupies the number one ranking in the WBC sanctioning body and looks to further solidify his title shot come June 26th.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Ebaine Bridges Comes Up Just Short Against Shannon Courtenay
April 10th
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Keith Thurman To Errol Spence Jr.: "I’m Superior To The Fighters You’ve Been Fighting"
April 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY