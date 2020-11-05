Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz Reportedly Bring’s In 200,000-225,000 PPV Buys

By: Hans Themistode

With two division world titlist Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) making his Pay-Per-View headlining debut this past weekend, the numbers for his showing are reportedly in.

According to sources close to the situation, Davis Pay-Per-View numbers checked in at roughly 200,000-225,000. By all accounts, those figures have excited several members behind the scenes.

For the 25 year old Davis, he made the most of his first solo event with a viral one punch knockout over former three division champion Leo Santa Cruz.

Through the first five rounds, both men came out firing. Davis landed his patent thudding shots to the body, while Santa Cruz on the other hand, was a headhunter. Just when things were beginning to heat up, Davis ended the night early with a left uppercut that turned off his opponent’s lights before his head hit the canvas.

In addition to his first Pay-Per-View, Davis vs Santa Cruz became the first boxing event to host a crowd since the beginning of the pandemic. A reported 9,024 fans crammed into a socially distanced Alamodome in San Antonio Texas.

Following his knockout win, promoter of Davis in future hall of famer Floyd Mayweather, wanted his young star to enjoy his moment. But he did express an interest in facing newly crowned undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez as soon as next year.