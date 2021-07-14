Gervonta Davis Vs. Joseph Diaz Could Reportedly Be Explored

By: Hans Themistode

After pocketing the biggest win of his career, Gervonta Davis appears to be on track to making a return later on this year. According to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, one opponent, that is at the very least being explored, is former 130-pound belt holder, Joseph Diaz.

The California native rolled the dice on himself recently and cashed in. Following the loss of his IBF super featherweight world title on the scales against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) was forced to settle for a majority decision draw. Seemingly unable to make 130 pounds anymore, Diaz accepted a risky short notice fight against multiple division belt holder, Javier Fortuna at 135.

Despite being deducted one point in the fourth round for hitting his man behind the head, Diaz cruised to a unanimous decision victory. With the win, Diaz picked up the WBC 135 pound interim title and is attempting to lure Devin Haney, the sanctioning bodies full belt holder, into the ring.

But while Diaz would love to get his hands on Haney, he could find himself lined up against Davis instead.

Just a few short weeks ago, the Baltimore native proved that his concussive knockout power can be just as devastating in a higher weight division. For the first time in his relatively brief career, Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) made the jump to 140 pounds. Greeting him at the door, was former WBA “Regular” titlist, Mario Barrios.

Although Davis gave up several inches in both height and reach, he had little to no trouble dealing with a much bigger man, dropping him several times over before ultimately stopping him in the 11th.

For the past few years, Davis has campaigned in several weight classes. In 2019, two of his three fights took place at 130 pounds while his final ring appearance was held at 135. In his lone showing in 2020, Davis squeezed back down to 130 pounds. No matter the weight class though, each result was the same as Davis scored the knockout victory.

Immediately following his win over Barrios, Davis added another title to his already overflowing mantle. Currently, he holds the WBA “Regular” at 130, 135 and now, 140. Content with whoever is thrown in his direction, Davis stated that he would have no issue competing in any of the weight classes in which he holds a title.

With Diaz now settling in at 135, if a matchup against Davis does take place, the Baltimore product could drop in weight for his next challenge. Regardless of what’s to come, Davis, as stated on his social media account, appears to be gearing up for a return to the ring in the fall.

“October, I’m back.”