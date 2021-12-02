Gervonta Davis: “They Only Criticize Me, They Don’t Say Nothing About The Other Fighters”

By: Hans Themistode

No matter how thick the headphones are in the ears of Gervonta Davis, he continues to hear the doubters and naysayers.

With just a few days remaining before his showdown against Isaac Cruz, Davis once again finds himself as the centerpiece of scathing chastisement.

Though Davis has won world titles across multiple weight classes, he feels as if what he’s accomplished is never enough. On June 26th, of 2021, Davis attempted to prove his standing amongst boxing’s elite. On the night, the hard-hitting Baltimore native successfully moved up two weight divisions to hand previously undefeated Mario Barrios the first loss of his career. In the process, Davis ripped away his WBA “Regular” super lightweight title to become a three-division champion.

Yet, despite his efforts, the resume of Davis has been lambasted time and time again. While the 27-year-old has done his best to ignore the noise, he’s bemused by the constant chatter.

“They only criticize me,” said Davis during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “They don’t say nothing about the other fighters and who they fighting. They always say me.”

In spite of what he deems as unfair treatment, Davis is focused on continuing his ride up the ladder. This upcoming weekend, on December 5th, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Davis will look to make quick work of Isaac Cruz.

Originally, Davis was set to take on long-time bitter rival, Rolando Romero. However, with Romero facing several legal issues, he was pulled from the card and subsequently replaced with Cruz.

Although lesser known in the public eye, Cruz has reeled off 17 consecutive victories since his lone defeat against Luis Miguel Montano in 2016.

Still, whether it was Romero or Cruz, the overwhelming thought process surrounding both fighters is that neither will pose much of a threat to Davis. Regardless of his level of opposition, Davis has taken a close look at the names his contemporaries are stepping into the ring.

By and large, the Baltimore product remains unimpressed with their competition as well. But, Davis can’t seem to understand why his critics continue to point the finger in only his direction.

“I don’t know bro. I don’t know what it is.”