Gervonta Davis: “The Four Kings, Who Can Actually Draw People? Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Once upon a time, boxing was considered to be in a golden era. Leading the way were “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, and last but certainly not least – Thomas Hearns.

At various points throughout their careers, the four laced up their gloves and fought each other in the ring. More than anything, due to their otherworldly skills and vast accomplishments, they were intrinsically tied together and known as the “Four Kings.”

In today’s day and age, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney are now considered the “Four Kings” of this era. While they’re all viewed as incredibly talented and future ambassadors of the sport, Davis is of the belief that his star power shines brighter than them all.

“The four kings, who can actually draw people?” Questioned Davis to a group of reporters. “Who do they really want to watch? Me. Everybody calls me out because they want money, they want fame.”

On December 5th, later this year, Davis will look to put approximately 20,000 butts in seats when he takes on Rolando “Rolly” Romero at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Presently, Davis is confident that he’ll produce another sold-out event. In the case of his fellow young contemporaries, Davis doubts their ability to pack arenas and sell pay-per-views.

Davis, 26, has particularly taken aim at Teofimo Lopez and his supposed star appeal. The unified 135-pound titlist is currently scheduled to return to the ring one week before Davis on November 27th, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

News of Lopez headlining an event at the much smaller Hulu Theater, a venue that holds approximately 5,600 fans, as opposed to the Garden’s big room, a locale that hosts upwards of 20,000 people, was laughable to Davis.

In an act to debunk the notion that Lopez is some sort of star, Davis rips into his fellow young rival.

“He can’t even sell tickets. He about to fight in New York and that only holds what? 4,000? Tell him to sell some tickets then holla at me, bum ass n*gga.”