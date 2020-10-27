Gervonta Davis Sends Warning To Leo Santa Cruz: “He Better Come Prepared, If Not He’s Going To Sleep”

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis is taking his showdown with Leo Santa Cruz more seriously than any other fight in his professional career. So much so, that he has moved his camp from the comfort of his Baltimore hometown to the steaming desert of Las Vegas, Nevada.

By all accounts, the move for Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) has proven to be a sagacious one as he has claimed that the time away from familiar faces has allowed him to focus better than ever before. Now, with only a few days left until he takes on the four division world titlist, Davis believes his preparation will lead him to victory. For Santa Cruz on the other hand, he’ll have a quick and painful night if he hasn’t equally been as diligent in his own preparation.

“He better come prepared,” said Davis in an interview with ESNEWS during a recent interview. “If not, he’s going to sleep.”

For Davis, the concussive power that he brings to the ring has led to an early night whether or not his opponents have come in prepared or not. Amongst the long list of opponents that have felt his power is former two division world champion Jose Pedraza. The Puerto Rican native implemented a come forward, aggressive game plan when the two fought in January of 2017. The success however, was few and far between as Davis won their contest via seventh round stoppage.

With Santa Cruz claiming that he will implore a similar game plan in an effort to “drown,” Davis in the championship rounds, the Baltimore product is hoping that he stays true to his word.

“I see he keep talking about he’s going to press me but that isn’t going to be a good way to do it. Pedraza tried to press me and you seen the outcome.”

Whether Davis stops his man in the same fashion in which he has done most of his opponents, or if he strolls his way to a unanimous decision, the 25 year old is already looking ahead.

Roughly five weeks after his contest with Santa Cruz, Davis will have front row tickets to watch fellow 135 pounders in Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell face off for the WBC interim title. Although he couldn’t pick a winner, Davis did make it clear that following his victory, he doesn’t plan on taking a break as he eyes the winner.

“After this fight I’m going to get right back in the gym cause I want to fight the winner between Ryan and Campbell.”

