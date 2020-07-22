Gervonta Davis Moves Into The PPV Spotlight With Contest Against Leo Santa Cruz on October 24th

By: Hans Themistode

The knockouts were becoming hollow for two division world champion Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs).

With each head cracking stoppage win, the Baltimore native saw his stock rise. But with inferior opponent after inferior opponent selected, boxing fans began to wonder whether or not the power is as deleterious as it appears.

Testing that theory will be four division world champion and current WBA super featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs). The two are scheduled to meet in a pay-per-view main event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 24th.

No fans will be in attendance on the night, but Davis will have the entire boxing spotlight all to himself.

For the better part of two years, CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe gave one resounding answer whenever the question of who would be boxing’s next pay-per-view star was asked.

“Gervonta Davis,” said Ellerbe in 2018 to Fightful.com. “In a couple of years, (Davis) will be the biggest star in the sport.”

Before Davis steps into the ring to prove Ellerbe correct, he will first have to step onto the scale at 130 pounds. The former super featherweight titlist, recently moved up to 135 pounds for his last ring outing against Yuriorkis Gamboa. Davis struggled to make the weight limit on his first attempt, before ultimately tipped the scale at 135. His contest against Santa Cruz is reportedly scheduled to take place 130 pounds.

In Santa Cruz, Davis not only has a credible opponent, but he also has one who shares a similar story. The 31 year old, has long been criticized for eschewing the competition. Matchups against champions Gary Russell Jr. and Shakur Stevenson, although very makeable, never materialized.

Now, both men will be looking to put an end to the “ducking” term that has been associated with their names.

The entirety of their fight card has not yet been finalized, but there could be another high level contest added before it is set in stone.

