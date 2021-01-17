Gervonta Davis Make It Clear He Wants Ryan Garcia: “I’m Pushing For It For Sure”

By: Hans Themistode

At one point in time, Gervonta Davis believed a showdown with lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was a bit too early. Now, however, it appears Garcia has come of age as Davis isn’t only interested in the bout, he’s pursuing it at all costs.

“I’m pushing for it for sure,” said Davis during an interview with boxingscene.com.

For Davis, a look of contrition would come across his face over the years whenever Garcia mentioned his name. With a minimal amount of experience under his belt at the time, along with not being allowed to even purchase alcohol, Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) simply believed that Garcia was far too green to face him in the ring. Now, he simply can’t wait to take on the California native.

In Garcia’s most recent ring appearance, he seemingly proved that he isn’t only style but also substance. On the second day of the new year, Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) was forced to pick himself up off the canvas against contender Luke Campbell. Not only did he dust himself off, but in doing so, he was given his defining moment as he went on to stop Campbell in the seventh round.

Following the win, Garcia immediately grabbed the microphone and called out Davis once again. By all accounts, his nonstop mentions of Davis along with his captivating performance has worked. No longer is the former two-division world titlist under the impression that Garcia is no longer worth his time.

In fact, Davis, 26, is anxious to add Garcia’s name to the long list of contenders that have folded underneath his one-punch knockout power.

“Everybody said they’re on board with it, so it shouldn’t be that hard [to make]. I just keep asking them over and over, [promoters] Leonard[Ellerbe] and Floyd [Mayweather]. I think Floyd wants the fight to happen, so it shouldn’t be hard to make.”