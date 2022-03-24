Listen Now:  
George Kambosos: Tank Davis Will Fight In Australia “Maybe After I Kick His Ass In His Hometown”

Posted on 03/24/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I’d love to fight Gervonta Davis,” lightweight titlist George Kamabosos tells FightHype, but he ain’t going to fight in Australia…maybe after I kick his ass in his hometown as well.” Kambosos is never one to hold back and he certainly isn’t holding back when it comes to Davis, a fighter Kambosos implies likes taking easy touches as opponents. At the moment, it looks as if Kambosos might actually get in the ring with fellow lightweight titlist Devin Haney. Kambosos was looking to face Vasyl Lomachenko, but Russia’s invasion of Lomachenko’s Ukranian homeland has kept Loma at home in order to help defend his country.

Kambosos surprised a lot of people last November when he outfought and outboxed popular, hard hitting WBO, IBF, and WBA lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez over the course of 12 rounds, earning the 28 year old all of Lopez’ title belts. Going from a near afterthought to one of the biggest names in an intriguing division hasn’t altered Kambosos’ bold personality. And Kambosos is outspoken in his belief that top fighters must fight other top fighters rather than settle on easy paydays. “Boxing is always a sport where there’s questions,” he says in the interview, “and questions have to be answered.”

With that being said, Kambosos obviously doesn’t feel Davis is answering any of the questions people want him to, such as how he’d fare against men like Haney, Loma, Lopez or himself (Authorial Aside – Kambosos’ opinion is not necessarily the opinion of the author or of Boxing Insider). As for Davis, there’s little doubt he’s focusing on Rolly Romero, who he’s set to fight May 28th at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Just don’t assume Kambosos is impressed.

“That’s not a big fight at all,” Kambosos quips on the video. “The other guy, I’m even sure who he is.” It’s clear the outspoken Aussie doesn’t give the undefeated Romero a chance when he squares off against Davis this spring. “Tank should get rid of him real quick, real early.” As far as Kambosos is concerned, Romero is “like a sacrificial lamb. Tank will destroy him and you’ll never hear of this kid again.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

