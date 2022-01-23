Gary Russell Jr.: “Politics Is A Bad Mother F*cker”

By: Hans Themistode

Gary Russell Jr. confidently rose both of his arms in the air following the conclusion of his bout against mandatory title challenger Mark Magsayo. However, while Russell Jr. believed that he was on the verge of hearing his name called as the victor, he was incredulous when the final outcome was read-out-loud.

According to judge Lynne Carter, both Russell Jr. and Magsayo fought to a draw during their Showtime main event at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Nonetheless, she was ultimately overruled by fellow judges Mark Consentino and Henry Eugene Grant, each scored the bout identically in favor of Magsayo, 115-113.

Once it was revealed that Russell Jr.’s title reign came to an unexpected end, the Maryland resident began chuckling. In what Russell Jr. believes was a completely one-sided fight, he could only come to one conclusion as to why he was given a raw deal.

“Politics is a bad mother f*cker,” said Russell Jr. during a self-recorded video following his defeat. “I beat that boy at least ten rounds to two, 9-3. I took ole boy to school.”

As Russell Jr. headed into the sixth defense of his WBC featherweight title, the speedy former champion revealed that he was not going to be at his physical best. While he refused to divulge what exactly was bothering him, Russell Jr. promised to publicize his bodily injury following the conclusion of the bout.

Nevertheless, while Russell Jr. was mums the word, he inadvertently revealed his physical issue in the fourth round. During the period, Russell Jr. winced in pain and grabbed his right arm. From there, he fought the duration of their contest with only his left hand.

Although the former champion indicated that he suffered a torn tendon in his shoulder two weeks ago, he maintains that even with one hand, he completely dominated Magsayo.

“I’m a true dog at the end of the day. I been f*cked my arm up like two weeks before the camp. Still fought and to be honest, I outclassed him, out schooled him, outboxed him with one mother f*cking arm. It is what it is.”