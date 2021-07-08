Gabe Rosado: “I Would Like Charlo, I Would Like Munguia, Golovkin, Canelo

By: Hans Themistode

MULVANE, KS – NOVEMBER 17: Luis Arias and Gabriel Rosado during their bout on November 17, 2018 at the Kansas Star Casino. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA)

For most of his career, Gabriel Rosado was brought in as the sacrificial lamb so to speak. With 13 losses smeared on his resume, the Philadelphia product has always been viewed as good enough to take part in the dance but not quite acceptable to lead it.

Yet, following his latest performance, Rosado changed everything. On June 19th, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, the highly touted Bektemir Melikuziev attempted to use Rosado as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. With that said, the Uzbekistan native was left motionless on the canvas in the third round, courtesy of a Rosado right hand.

With one of the biggest wins of his career firmly in his back pocket, Rosado is now screaming from the mountain tops for a shot at the big names at both 160 and 168.

“I would like (Jermall) Charlo, I would like (Jaime) Munguia, (Gennadiy) Golovkin, Canelo (Alvarez), whoever man,” said Rosado during an interview with AB Boxing News. “The big fights. I ain’t never shied away from a big fight.”

Rosado’s blood-stained record gives credence to his claim that he’s never avoided anyone. Still, while he rattled off a long list of names that he would love to share the ring with, only one of those fighters will likely be his next opponent. And, by all accounts, that’s exactly who Rosado wants the most.

“We want Munguia,” continued Rosado. “He wants the fight, I want the fight. Let’s make it happen.”

While Rosado recorded a huge win over Melikuziev, Munguia was busy making a statement of his own. In the main event on the night, the Mexican native and former 154-pound titlist made it look exceedingly easy against former title challenger, Kamil Szeremeta, stopping him in the sixth round.

Following the win, Munguia turned his attention to Rosado, claiming that a matchup between them should take place next. Now, with the opportunity to pick up another high-quality win, Rosado is hoping that they can lock up a fight date for later on this year.

“I think it happens in September, October. He won his fight, knockout, made easy work, I did the same. Let’s do it.”