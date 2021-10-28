Gabe Rosado: “I Don’t Think Canelo Is Unbeatable, He’s A Beatable Guy”

By: Hans Themistode

Gabe Rosado. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

By and large, Canelo Alvarez is considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. His placement on top of the boxing food chain mostly stems from the accomplishments he’s achieved, as well as the sublime skills he’s shown in the ring.

With Alvarez currently at his peak, many in boxing circles have declared the Mexican star as an unstoppable force. For current middleweight contender Gabe Rosado, on the other hand, he doesn’t view Canelo as an indomitable presence in the squared circle.

“I don’t think Canelo is unbeatable,” said Rosado during an interview with FightHype.com. “He’s a beatable guy.”

Having watched Alvarez for most of his career, Rosado nods his head in approval as he acknowledges that the multiple division titlist has gotten considerably better over the years. Regardless of Alvarez’s massive improvements, Rosado remembers a time when Alvarez didn’t have an aura of invincibility. In the end, while Rosado tips his cap in the direction of Alvarez for his overall skills, when it’s all said and done, the Philadelphia product believes no fighter is perfect.

“I don’t know what they see,” continued Rosado. “He’s been beat once. Anybody is beatable.”

Although Alvarez has suffered defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather nearly a decade ago, virtually no one is expecting him to come up short in his next trip to the ring. On November 6th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez walks into his undisputed super middleweight showdown against Caleb Plant as an overwhelming favorite.

Despite Plant holding his IBF 168 pound title for more than two years, Alvarez looks forward to stripping him of both his championship status and his consciousnesses. Regardless of the overwhelming belief that resides in the corner of Alvarez, Rosado isn’t ready to summarily dismiss Plant’s chances just yet.

“I really don’t think we’ve seen the best of Plant so I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt.”