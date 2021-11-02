Gabe Rosado Excited For Jaime Munguia Showdown: “This Isn’t A World Title Fight But This Is Almost Bigger”

By: Hans Themistode

The career of Gabe Rosado has been filled with multiple highs but even lower lows. With understandable knockout losses at the hands of Peter Quillin and Gennadiy Golovkin, to go along with unforgivable wide decision defeats at the hands of Joshua Onyango and Chris Gray, Rosado has seen it all.

As of late, however, Rosado has gone through a career rebirth of sorts. On November 27th, 2020, Rosado appeared to win a clear unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs but was forced to settle for a split decision loss. Following that defeat, Rosado pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career, stopping the highly touted Bektemir Malikuziev via third-round knockout earlier this year.

Now, with that victory safely in his back pocket, Rosado has picked up yet another big-time opportunity. In just a few more weeks on November 13th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Rosado is set to square off against former 154-pound titlist, Jaime Munguia. Due to the up and down nature of his career, Rosado has struggled with self-belief at times. With that said, considering his current form, Rosado’s confidence is through the roof.

“I just knocked out the bully,” said Rosado of his showdown against Malikuziev during an interview with Little Giant Boxing. “I outboxed Danny Jacobs, regardless of what the scorecards were. I outboxed a guy who gave GGG problems and Canelo problems. I made it look easy. Right now, I’m going into this fight with that swagger and where I feel like a new fighter. I’m going into this fight confident and ready.”

In the case of Munguia, Rosado figures to be fighting an uphill battle. In the eyes of the betting market, the Philadelphia native is a heavy underdog. Following five successful defenses of his WBO super welterweight title, Rosado grew tired of squeezing his enormous frame down to the 154-pound limit. He’s since grabbed three decisive stoppage victories in his new middleweight home.

The 25-year-old easily dispatched of fringe contender Kamil Szeremeta, ironically enough, on the same card of Rosado on June 19th. A victory for Rosado is something that he envisions daily. And while he would love nothing more than to accomplish his world title dreams, he’s fully convinced that his showdown against Munguia usurps that of a championship opportunity.

“This isn’t a world title fight but this is almost bigger because it’s legacy. This is the big fight. This is Hagler vs. Hearns, this is Sugar Ray vs. Duran. This is it. This is two top middleweights putting it all on the line.”