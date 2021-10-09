Frank Sanchez On Efe Ajagba: “The Only Thing That He Has Is The Power, He’s Not A Very Skilled Boxer”

By: Hans Themistode

Efe Ajagba might be relatively early in his pro boxing career but the 6’6 stoutly built heavyweight has developed quite the reputation.

After knocking out his first five opponents, Ajagba made serious headlines during his showdown against Curtis Harper in 2018. As the opening rung to start things off, Harper immediately turned away from Ajagba, walked through the ropes, and made his way to the back.

Stories such as those, paired with the Nigerian’s frightening power, have pushed Ajagba from prospect to contender in short order. But while most are pointing to his knockout abilities, Frank Sanchez, Ajagba’s upcoming opponent, isn’t as wary of the oncoming missiles that his man will undoubtedly throw in his direction.

In a moment of candor, Sanchez acknowledged that Ajagba has the sort of dynamite in his fists that will keep him on his toes. However, outside of that, Sanchez believes he has nothing to worry about.

“The only thing that he has is the power,” said Sanchez during a recent press conference. “He’s not a very skilled boxer. Once he faces someone like me, who has a lot of resources, it’s going to be different for him.”

In just a few short hours, Sanchez will put his theory to the test as the two are set to square off in the co-main event slot on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Sanchez comes into their showdown known as a boxer, he’s also shown the propensity to register wins before the sound of the final bell. In the Cuban native’s three most recent trips to the ring, he managed to pick up stoppage victories against the likes of Brian Howard, Julian Fernandez, and Nagy Aguilera.

Part of Sanchez’s stern belief in himself in his contest against Ajagba, not only stems from his deep amateur pedigree and dominant start in the professional ranks but more than anything, with the help of head trainer Eddy Reynoso, Sanchez believes that he what he’s done behind closed doors will pay dividends.

“I have confidence in the work that I have done and the preparation for this fight.”