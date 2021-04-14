Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez Nearing Deal To Face Oscar De La Hoya

Posted on 04/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Oscar De La Hoya seems to be zeroing in on his next opponent.

After spending several months whipping his now 48-year-old body into fighting shape, De La Hoya announced to the world that he’ll forgo his near decade and a half retirement to return to the ring once again on a July 3rd pay-per-view hosted by Triller.

Although a date was firmly in place, names of opponents were still being sifted through. Following several weeks of discussion, it appears that they’ve locked in on their target.

“Recently we’ve been hearing from Oscar De La Hoya’s guys,” said former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to ESPN. “There’s serious talks. They’re serious like wanting to get a deal done this week serious.”

Alvarez, 37, now competes in ONE Championship, a globally known mixed martial arts organization. At one point, the world-renowned MMA fighter was considered the best lightweight in the world as he briefly held the UFC title. His venture into the boxing world would be his first from a professional standpoint, but Alvarez actually began his fighting career in the boxing ring.

At the age of eight, Alvarez trained for several years at Front Street Gym in Philadelphia, ironically enough, former multiple division champion Danny Garcia trained a local gym near Alvarez as the two were good friends growing up.

Still, even with a bit of experience under his belt and a unique opportunity to face one of the greatest fighters of all time in De La Hoya, Alvarez refuses to take his eyes off his ultimate goal.

“Look, I’m fixated on the ONE Championship belt. I’m laser, laser focused on making history and getting my world title, but I feel like there’s gonna be a lull. The champion is gonna sit for a bit—I think he’s having a baby. If that happens, Oscar De La Hoya and them guys have been reaching out and, hell, I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him. That’d be a hell of a fight and I’ve got everyone here in Philadelphia backing me, and the whole Philadelphia boxing [community] to back me up.”

In the case of De La Hoya, he hasn’t officially stepped into the ring since 2008. The 2014 Hall of Famer was thoroughly outclassed and stopped in the eighth round against eight-division champion, Manny Pacquiao in his final bout.

Regardless of that, if De La Hoya and Alvarez reach an agreement for a July 3rd showdown, the former boxing star figures to be a major favorite heading in. For Alvarez, he’s perfectly fine with that. Although most of the world will brush his chances of pulling off the upset to the side, the former UFC lightweight belt holder believes he can hold his own in there.

“Getting in there to mix it up with that guy would be a dream come true. I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Ebaine Bridges Comes Up Just Short Against Shannon Courtenay
April 10th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Mike Tyson Wants Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis This Year Or An Exhibition Against Tyson Fury
April 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY