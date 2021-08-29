Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Believes Jake Paul Should Be Taken Seriously: “He Trains Hard”

Posted on 08/29/2021

By: Hans Themistode

No matter what Jake Paul attempts to accomplish in the sport of boxing, the social media star continues to get castigated by the majority of the public. Having starred on Bizaardvark, a former Disney Channel series, before ultimately focusing on his social media presence, Paul has now turned his attention to boxing.

Despite holding an undefeated record, having beaten the likes of fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson, and most recently, former MMA star Ben Askren, Paul continues to tell all who will listen that he’s the real deal. While his words have gone through one ear and out the other of those in boxing circles, Stipe Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion and former Golden Gloves boxing winner in his younger years, believes Paul is taking the sport as serious as possible.

“He’s not just doing it because he has nothing else to do,” said Miocic during an interview on The Wheelhouse with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, and Brad Kellner on ESPN 97.5 Houston. “He trains hard.”

Although Miocic encourages fans to take the 24-year-old Paul seriously, on the outside looking in, his antics haven’t exactly bought him many supporters in the boxing community. Even now, as Paul is mere hours away from taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, most of the boxing world still has a difficult time taking him seriously.

In Woodley, Paul faces someone who, while a significant step up in competition, isn’t considered a boxer as he’ll be making his pro debut. Regardless of those sentiments, Miocic was given first-hand experience of the work ethic of the social media star. Considering that Miocic knows good and well what it takes for a professional athlete to succeed at the highest level, he was left impressed with what he saw.

“I watched him train. He did a bunch of interviews, came out did a podcast then after that he went to the gym. He made sure he got his workout in and that was the main thing.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Manny Pacquiao: "In My Entire Career, Ugas Was One Of The Easiest Opponents"
August 25th
Oscar De La Hoya No Longer Interested In Canelo Alvarez: “I Changed My Mind, I’d Rather Call Out Floyd Mayweather Or Felix Trinidad”
August 25th
Terence Crawford: “Looks Like Errol Spence Jr. Gone Need Me After All”
August 23rd
Deontay Wilder Trainer Malik Scott: "Deontay Will Knock Fury Out Inside Of Five Rounds"
August 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend