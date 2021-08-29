Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Believes Jake Paul Should Be Taken Seriously: “He Trains Hard”

By: Hans Themistode

No matter what Jake Paul attempts to accomplish in the sport of boxing, the social media star continues to get castigated by the majority of the public. Having starred on Bizaardvark, a former Disney Channel series, before ultimately focusing on his social media presence, Paul has now turned his attention to boxing.

Despite holding an undefeated record, having beaten the likes of fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson, and most recently, former MMA star Ben Askren, Paul continues to tell all who will listen that he’s the real deal. While his words have gone through one ear and out the other of those in boxing circles, Stipe Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion and former Golden Gloves boxing winner in his younger years, believes Paul is taking the sport as serious as possible.

“He’s not just doing it because he has nothing else to do,” said Miocic during an interview on The Wheelhouse with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, and Brad Kellner on ESPN 97.5 Houston. “He trains hard.”

Although Miocic encourages fans to take the 24-year-old Paul seriously, on the outside looking in, his antics haven’t exactly bought him many supporters in the boxing community. Even now, as Paul is mere hours away from taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, most of the boxing world still has a difficult time taking him seriously.

In Woodley, Paul faces someone who, while a significant step up in competition, isn’t considered a boxer as he’ll be making his pro debut. Regardless of those sentiments, Miocic was given first-hand experience of the work ethic of the social media star. Considering that Miocic knows good and well what it takes for a professional athlete to succeed at the highest level, he was left impressed with what he saw.

“I watched him train. He did a bunch of interviews, came out did a podcast then after that he went to the gym. He made sure he got his workout in and that was the main thing.”