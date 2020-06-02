Floyd Mayweather to Pay For George Floyd’s Funeral Service

By: Hans Themistode

The death of George Floyd has seemingly shaken up the entire world. Millions have marched, protested and even looted in his honor. Amongst those affected by his tragic death is former undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has since reached out to the family of Floyd to not only express his condolences, but to also pay for the entire funeral services of the fallen hero.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that,” said CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe. “But yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral.”

Floyd was an unarmed African American who was killed at the hands of white police officers last week in Minneapolis. Dereck Chauvin, the white officer who was most responsible for the crime, inexplicably pressed his knee against the neck of Floyd for over 8 minutes which led to his death.

For reasons that don’t exactly make sense, it took nearly one entire week before he was arrested and charged. Although he has been officially charged with third degree murder, that has done little to quell the protestors who are causing havoc.

As for Mayweather, this isn’t the first time that he has done something so generous.

In 1998, Mayweather won his first world title against Genaro Hernandez. A memory that Mayweather has always held dear to his heart. So much so, that when Hernandez passed away in 2011, Mayweather covered his funeral expenses.

The retired Mayweather has always been known for his flashy lifestyle, but his philanthropic ways have flown under the radar.

“Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years.”