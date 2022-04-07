Listen Now:  
Floyd Mayweather Set For May 14th Exhibition Against Don Moore, Anderson Silva And Badou Jack Also Featured On The Undercard

Posted on 04/07/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Following Floyd Mayweather’s lackluster boxing exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul on June 6th, 2021, the newly inducted Hall of Famer stated shortly after, that it would likely be the last time he appeared in the ring. However, after further thought, Mayweather has changed his mind.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, the former five-division world champion will reportedly return to the ring on May 14th, in an eight-round exhibition on a helicopter landing pad in Dubai. As for his opponent, Don “Dangerous” Moore, has been given the call. Although Moore sports an undefeated record through 19 career fights, he’s spent the majority of his career campaigning at the featherweight limit of 126 pounds.

In addition to Moore’s smaller stature, he’ll also be battling a considerable amount of ring rust. At the age of 42, Moore hasn’t stepped foot inside the ring since scoring a second-round knockout over DeShaun Williams, who sported a record of just 5-16. In fact, Moore, a native of Gary Indiana, has failed to register a victory over any opponent with a winning record.

While Mayweather will be the headliner, he won’t be the only notable name on the card. Also according to TMZ Sports, former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, will take on Bruno Machado.

Since leaving the UFC’s octagon and making his way to the squared circle, Anderson has excelled. So far, the 46-year-old has registered back-to-back victories. Although his first-round knockout over fellow former UFC star Tito Ortiz in September of 2021 was expected, Silva shocked many in the boxing community just three months prior, boxing his way to a clear split decision win over former champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Furthermore, former two-division world titlist Badou Jack, who will now compete in the cruiserweight division, will also be featured on the card.

