Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai

By: Hans Themistode

Following Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout against Logan Paul on June 6th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in 2021, the newly inducted Hall of Famer believed he reached the end of his rope. Having already retired from the ring in 2017 after scoring a tenth-round stoppage victory over Conor McGregor in his 50th pro contest, Mayweather began taking part in solely exhibitions.

While the former five-division champion appeared to be leaning towards walking away from taking part in those public exhibitions, he’s now changed his mind.

On December 31st, one day before the calendar turned to the New Year, Mayweather announced that he will dust off his gloves once more and participate in an exhibition bout. In terms of locations, Mayweather plans on making his appearance just a few days before his 45th birthday on a helipad in Dubai.

“We will be doing a special limited edition boxing showcase,” said Mayweather to several reporters. “Right here on the helipad, February 20th, four days before my birthday. It’s always been a goal of mines to come to the UAE and put on a show and display my talent for the people in the Middle East. I just want to entertain the people and give the people something to see.”

In previous Mayweather exhibitions, he made it no secret as to whom he would be taking on. Prior to his showdown against Paul, Mayweather made quick work of Tenshin Nasukawa, knocking out the multiple-time kickboxing champion in the very first round in 2018.

Despite Mayweather being unclear on who he’s ultimately facing, one thing he knows for certain, his February 20th appearance won’t be a one-off.

“We haven’t chosen an opponent yet but we will let the people know who the opponent will be. It will be more than one fight.”