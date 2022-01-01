Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai

Posted on 01/01/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Following Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout against Logan Paul on June 6th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in 2021, the newly inducted Hall of Famer believed he reached the end of his rope. Having already retired from the ring in 2017 after scoring a tenth-round stoppage victory over Conor McGregor in his 50th pro contest, Mayweather began taking part in solely exhibitions.

While the former five-division champion appeared to be leaning towards walking away from taking part in those public exhibitions, he’s now changed his mind.

On December 31st, one day before the calendar turned to the New Year, Mayweather announced that he will dust off his gloves once more and participate in an exhibition bout. In terms of locations, Mayweather plans on making his appearance just a few days before his 45th birthday on a helipad in Dubai.

“We will be doing a special limited edition boxing showcase,” said Mayweather to several reporters. “Right here on the helipad, February 20th, four days before my birthday. It’s always been a goal of mines to come to the UAE and put on a show and display my talent for the people in the Middle East. I just want to entertain the people and give the people something to see.”

In previous Mayweather exhibitions, he made it no secret as to whom he would be taking on. Prior to his showdown against Paul, Mayweather made quick work of Tenshin Nasukawa, knocking out the multiple-time kickboxing champion in the very first round in 2018.

Despite Mayweather being unclear on who he’s ultimately facing, one thing he knows for certain, his February 20th appearance won’t be a one-off.

“We haven’t chosen an opponent yet but we will let the people know who the opponent will be. It will be more than one fight.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”
December 30th
Floyd Mayweather Doesn't View Anthony Joshua's Loss To Oleksandr Usyk As An Upset
December 27th
Eddie Hearn Expects GGG And Ryota Murata To Face Off In The First Half Of 2022
December 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend