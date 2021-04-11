Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Evander Holyfield Set For Exhibition Against Kevin McBride As Co-Main Event To Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. On June 5th

Posted on 04/11/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For months now, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield whipped his 58-year-old body into fighting shape. The 2017 Hall of Fame inductee pursued a third showdown with long-time rival Mike Tyson.

While both sides were hopeful that a deal could be reached, neither could come to an agreement from a financial standpoint. Still, Holyfield continued to train and now, he’ll get his chance to return to the ring. Albeit against an opponent he wasn’t originally expecting.

Former heavyweight contender, Kevin McBride at the age of 47, has decided to end his own decade long retirement to face Holyfield in the ring on Triller pay-per-view. Ryan Kavanaugh, owner of Triller, desperately wanted to match Holyfield with Tyson instead but after surveying the landscape, he’s come to the conclusion that McBride could be the better opponent after all.

“We went through all the heavyweights,” said Kavanaugh during an interview with BoxingScene.com. “Ultimately, who better than the guy who knocked Mike Tyson into retirement.”

Holyfield vs McBride is set to be the co-main event to undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th.

Amongst the several names that were floated in the direction of Holyfield, were reportedly Roy Jones Jr. and Shannon Briggs.

For McBride, as previously mentioned by Kavanaugh, his biggest career win came a long-faded Mike Tyson in 2005. The unmotivated former champion stated on the night that he was no longer into the sport that he grew up loving. He also subsequently announced his retirement. While McBride was hoping that the win over Tyson would propel his career to new heights, he would win only two of his next eight contests and was brutally knocked out against Mariusz Wach in July of 2011, his last ring appearance.

Ironically enough, Holyfield would also make his last ring appearance two months earlier. However, in his case, he would end his career on a high note, stopping Brian Nielsen in the tenth-round.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bernard Hopkins: "Look At Canelo As Being In Preseason, Jermall Charlo The One I’m Interested In"
April 5th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Keith Thurman On Errol Spence Jr.: "He’s Fought A Lot Of My Competition But Hasn't Fought Me, What Kind Of Statement Is He Really Trying To Make?"
April 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY