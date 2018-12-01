Evander Holyfield Explains How the Boxer Outworking the Puncher Won’t Be the Case in Wilder vs. Fury

Saturday night’s heavyweight showdown between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury features a match-up between a monster puncher (Wilder), and his ability to close the show quickly and a slick tricky boxer (Fury) who’s demonstrated on more than one occasion he can outwork and outperform whoever is across from him in the ring.

Since the announcement of the bout, the debate continues to rage on to determine which style will gain the upper hand and emerge victoriously with the victor sitting atop the division with the hopes of securing a future mega-fight with the heavyweight division’s other kingpin Anthony Joshua.

On Friday, former heavyweight champion and hall-of-fame member Evander Holyfield spoke to the press in Los Angeles following a gathering of past heavyweight greats (which included Lennox Lewis, Riddick Bowe, Gerry Cooney, Earnie Shavers, Buster Douglas, and Michael Spinks) to offer his thoughts on the style match-up, his belief that Deontay Wilder sits atop the heavyweight division and how Tyson Fury’s lack of care for his body will ultimately be his downfall in the match-up.

When the fight is over, the victor will leave the ring as the WBC champion and “the man that beat the man” to become (or retain) the lineal title with Anthony Joshua waiting across the pond with the WBO, IBF and WBA straps.

Current betting odds (courtesy of Bovada):

Deontay Wilder -160

Tyson Fury +130