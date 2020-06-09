ESPN Boxing Results: Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo Full Card Results

Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) did not disappoint those who tuned in to watch his fight against Felix Caraballo (13-2-2, 9 KOs). Stevenson started off hot with a quick knockdown in the first down courtesy of a body shot.

The beating only worsened as the contest continued. Half way through the sixth round, after taking a ridiculous amount of punishment, Caraballo was dropped for the final time in the sixth round thanks to a body shot once again.

Referee Tony Weeks called an end to the contest and awarded Stevenson with the win. Not only did Stevenson win, but with boxing officially back, the sport won as well.

Jared Anderson vs Johnnie Langston

Jared Anderson (4-0, 4 KOs) looked sharp tonight against journeyman Johnnie Langston (8-3, 3 KOs). Seemingly everything that Anderson threw not only landed, but also hurt his man.

The first two rounds were all Anderson. The third and final round was an even better display. It was as if he Anderson was tired of being in the ring tonight and simply wanted to close the show. He did exactly that as he pummeled Langston in the corner until the referee called off the match.

Guido Vianello vs Don Haynesworth

It was a quick night Guido Vianello (7-0, 7 KOs) as he destroyed Don Haynesworth (16-4-1, 14 KOs) in the very first round.

It was an over hand right that did all of the damage for Vianello, as Haynesworth went crashing down to the canvas. Before he could fully make it back to his feet the referee stepped in and stopped the contest.

Quatavious Cash vs Calvin Metcalf

It was a hard day at the office for Quatavious Cash (12-2, 7 KOs) as he took home a technical decision over Calvin Metcalf (10-4-1, 3 KOs). The scorecards were wide in the favor of Cash as the judges scored the bout 60-54, 60-55 and 59-55 but Metcalf pushed the pace all night long.

An early head butt opened up a nasty cut for Metcalf who kept pushing forward no matter how much blood streamed down his face. In the sixth and final round, the ring doctor called an end to the contest and the judges scorecards were called into play. It was an easy call for Cash as he was a unanimous decision.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Yeuri Andujar

Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) continued to prove that the loss he suffered in his pro debut was nothing more than a fluke.

It took Ramirez just a few seconds into the first round before he floored his opponent Yeuri Andujar (5-4, 3 KOs). He staggered back to his feet but soon tasted the canvas yet again. Referee Tony Weeks called a halt to the contest shortly after. It took Ramirez only 54 seconds to get the job done in boxing’s return to action.