ESPN+ Boxing Results: Jose Pedraza Picks Up Another Win, This Time At The Expense Of Javier Molina

Jose Pedraza vs Javier Molina

Jose Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs) looked dominant tonight as he pitched a near shut out against Javier Molina (22-3, 9 KOs).

Nearly every second of their contest was dictated by Pedraza and he left little doubt as to who the better fighter was.

After 12 rounds which saw the Puerto Rican native pound his man’s face in, he left the ring with a unanimous decision victory. The scorecards were as followed: 99-91 and two scores of 98-92 all in favor of Pedraza.

Efe Ajagba vs Jonathan Rice

Heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba (14-0, 11 KOs) was given high praise from promoter Bob Arum once he signed to Top Rank, but he didn’t exactly live up to the hype, although he easily defeated Jonathan Rice (13-6-1, 9 KOs) at the MGM Grand Conference Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The aforementioned Rice spent the majority of his career as a journeymen and proved why tonight. He seldom threw punches but when he did, he found a home for a looping right hand.

Simply put, Ajagba did not look like the highly touted prospect that many pegged him out to be. Despite that, he did walk away with the unanimous decision victory.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Felix Caraballo

Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) continues to put the shocking loss in his pro debut behind him. The Cuban native made it look easy as he trampled all over Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KOs).

If you managed to tune in to the first round, then that was all you needed to see. Each and every round was virtually the same as Ramirez cruised all night long.

Bryan Lua vs Luis Norambuena

Bryan Lua (6-0, 3 KOs) decided to give the judges the night off.

The undefeated lightweight prospect handed Luis Norambuena (4-7-1, 0 KOs) his third straight loss as he pounded the 28 year old via second round stoppage.

Jahi Tucker vs DeAndre Anderson

While most 17 year olds are cramming for future tests, newly turned pro Jahi Tucker (1-0, 1 KO) was busy acing his in the ring.

The Queens, New York native made a successful debut tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas Nevada.

His opponent on the night In DeAndre Anderson (1-2, 0 KOs) stood absolutely no chance and was pummeled in the first round.

Kasir Goldston vs Isaiah Varnell

Kasir Goldston (1-0, 0 KOs) may only be 17 years of age, but he looked poised and under control in his boxing debut tonight.

His opponent may have been much older in the 30 year old Isaiah Varnell (3-3, 2 KOs), but there was nothing he could do as Goldston toyed with him while cruising to a unanimous decision victory.