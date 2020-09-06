ESPN+ Boxing Results: Jamel Herring Wins Via Ugly Disqualification Against Jonathan Oquendo

Jamel Herring vs Jonathan Oquendo

After having a difficult time finding his rhythm, WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) began to dominate Jonathan Oquendo (31-7, 19 KOs).

Oquendo began to look like a sitting duck as Herring landed the same left uppercut over and over again. One of those aforementioned uppercuts resulted in a knockdown of Oquendo. Still, the Puerto Rican native powered through.

On multiple occasions however, Oquendo used his head in order to make room on the inside for his punches. Referee Tony Weeks deducted a point from the challenger on the night but was forced to eventually call off the contest completely after Herring complained that he could not see. From there, Herring was deemed the winner due to a disqualification.

Steven Nelson vs DeAndre Ware

Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) has continued to call for his shot at a world title. But with no one listening, the Nebraska native made his fists do the talking for him.

Nelson started off uncharacteristically slow and DeAndre Ware took full advantage. The 32 year old landed shots on Nelson that he normally ducks and dodges. This time however, he took them head on and suffered the first cut of his career.

Still, despite the blood dripping from both of his brows, Nelson turned things up during the midway point of their contest. He began punishing Ware repeatedly against the ropes until the referee was giving no choice but to mercifully call off the contest.

Jared Anderson vs Rodney Hernandez

Jared Anderson (6-0, 6 KOs) has taken full advantage of this global pandemic. The heavyweight prospect has made constant appearances on the ESPN platform and he has not disappointed.

The MGM Grand Conference Center witnessed Anderson pickup another stoppage win, this time at the expense of Rodney Hernandez (13-10-2, 4 KOs).

It wasn’t as easy as his previous fights, but Anderson eventually found his money shot in the fourth round.

Rashiem Jefferson vs Jose Martinez

Rashiem Jefferson’s (2-0, 0 KOs) second career contest was just as easy as his first as he easily defeated Jose Martinez (2-2, 1 KO).

Both men squared off to kick off the night at The Bubble at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It didn’t take long for Jefferson to show who was the better boxer on the night as he easily cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Edward Vazquez vs Adan Ochoa

In what proved to be a step up bout, featherweight prospect Edward Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO) showed what he was made of against Adan Ochoa (11-2, 2 KOs).

Things started off rough for the Texas native as he found himself kissing the mat in the second round. He may have trailed early on the scorecards but that didn’t stop him from biting down on his mouth piece and turning things in his favor. Over the duration of their contest, Vazquez slowly but assuredly chipped away at the lead until the final bell rung.

In the end, he did just enough to leave with his undefeated record intact. The final scorecards were as followed: 57-56 and two scores of 58-55 all in favor of Vazquez.

Ruben Cervera vs Rennard Oliver

Ruben Cervera (13-2, 11 KOs) left his opponent in Rennard Oliver (7-3-3, 0 KO) in a heap during their contest at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

After a fairly even first round, Cervera leaped at his opponent with a looping right hand that connected. Once the impact was made, Oliver slumped over the second ropes before falling to the mat and ending their contest.