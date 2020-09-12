ESPN+ Boxing Results: Egidijus Kavaliauskas Makes Statement Against Mikael Zewski

Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) was determined to prove that he was more then a one hit wonder. After giving pound for pound star Terence Crawford all he could handle in his last ring appearance, Kavaliauskas jumped back into the win column against Mikael Zewski (34-2, 23 KOs).

After dominating much of the fight, Kavaliauskas found a way to close the show. He did so by forcing referee Robert Hoyle to step in and call an end to their contest in the eighth.